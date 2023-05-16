Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Citycon Oyj stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

