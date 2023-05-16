Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Citycon Oyj stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citycon Oyj (COYJF)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.