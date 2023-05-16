ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT remained flat at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,064. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.14.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 79.97%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Articles

