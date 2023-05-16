Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 30,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

