Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

GLQ opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.19.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,135 shares of company stock worth $179,270.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.