CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 224.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNFinance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 28,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 335.32, a current ratio of 393.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.26.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CNFinance had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

