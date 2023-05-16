Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.37. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

