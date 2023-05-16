Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $60.77

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.77, but opened at $58.68. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 1,188,534 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

