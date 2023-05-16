CoinField Coin Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $73.20 million and approximately $43.40 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

