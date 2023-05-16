Columbia Sportswear to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

COLM stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

