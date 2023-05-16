Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 265,729 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

