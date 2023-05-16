Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $288.92 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

