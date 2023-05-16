Comparing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.71 Resources Connection $808.23 million 0.62 $67.18 million $1.86 8.06

Analyst Recommendations

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Powerr and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18%

Risk & Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

