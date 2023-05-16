Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Compugen Price Performance
Compugen stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.