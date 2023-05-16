Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Get Compugen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.