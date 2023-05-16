Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Compugen Stock Performance
CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
