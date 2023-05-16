Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.08. Conduent shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 392,439 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.