Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.