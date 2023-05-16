ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,266 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

