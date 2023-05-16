ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

COP opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

