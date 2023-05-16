Continuum Finance (CTN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $54,876.80 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

