Cormark Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 1.4 %

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.51 and a 1-year high of C$51.33.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5242908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

