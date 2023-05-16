Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corteva were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

