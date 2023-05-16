Cosmos Group (COSG) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cosmos Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosmos Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 285 1289 1909 67 2.50

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Cosmos Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cosmos Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.05 Cosmos Group Competitors $4.00 billion $491.85 million 0.89

Cosmos Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -229.45% -80.58% -13.26%

Summary

Cosmos Group rivals beat Cosmos Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.