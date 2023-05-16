Counos Coin Price Down 0.1% This Week (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00323091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

