Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,868,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 5,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,344.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRGF remained flat at C$1.73 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37.
About Country Garden Services
