Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.