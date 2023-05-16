Craig Hallum Raises Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 378,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

