Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 6.7385 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BAP opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

