Creditcoin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.78 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008652 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

