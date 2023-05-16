Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.03. Cricut shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 14,049 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 190,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

