Critical Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 46.15% 27.29% 12.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $56.63, indicating a potential upside of 76.24%.

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.01 billion 0.66 $1.21 billion $22.48 1.43

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

