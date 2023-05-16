Critical Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A iCAD -48.87% -34.47% -24.17%

Risk & Volatility

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integrity Applications and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $27.94 million 1.13 -$13.66 million ($0.53) -2.36

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integrity Applications and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 212.00%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Summary

iCAD beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.