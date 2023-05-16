Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 4.7% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taika Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Crocs worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CROX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 297,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

