Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Survey

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.26 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.65 million 0.12 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16%

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 183.3%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

