CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $730.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Stories

