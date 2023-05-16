Curaleaf (CURLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURLF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

