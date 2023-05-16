Curaleaf (CURLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Curaleaf Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

