Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Curaleaf Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 265,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.