CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,197. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.33 and a beta of 1.60. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.