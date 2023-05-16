DA Davidson Increases Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $92.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Crane Trading Up 2.2 %

CR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

