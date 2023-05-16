Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.22. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 163,736 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
