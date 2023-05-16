Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.43

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.22. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 163,736 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

