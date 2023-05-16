Daniel Heneghan Buys 10,000 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) Director Daniel Heneghan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,072 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 241,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,445. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 37.32% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pixelworks by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Further Reading

