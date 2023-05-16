Dato’ Chee Hong Teo Sells 26,046,192 Shares of I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3) Stock

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3 – Get Rating) insider Dato’ Chee Hong Teo sold 26,046,192 shares of I Synergy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$208,369.54 ($139,845.33).

I Synergy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

Get I Synergy Group alerts:

About I Synergy Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

I Synergy Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides affiliate marketing network and solutions to advertisers and affiliates in Malaysia and Indonesia. The company operates VTRAK, an affiliate marketing platform that enables advertisers to offer commission to affiliates for marketing their products and services to users through affiliate marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for I Synergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I Synergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.