Dato’ Chee Hong Teo Sells 26,046,192 Shares of I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3) Stock

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX:IS3 – Get Rating) insider Dato’ Chee Hong Teo sold 26,046,192 shares of I Synergy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$208,369.54 ($139,845.33).
I Synergy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.
About I Synergy Group
