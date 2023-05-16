Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,688,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,920,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,676.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $13.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,712. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.