DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,858.40 ($73.39).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Performance

LON:DCC traded up GBX 131 ($1.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,785 ($59.94). The stock had a trading volume of 271,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,270. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52). The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,658.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,534.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.