Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.10%.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPSI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.