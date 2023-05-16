DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $709,466.46 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $709,466.46 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00064242 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00128736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029470 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,821 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

