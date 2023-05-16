Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,837. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

