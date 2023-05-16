Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

DCTH opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

