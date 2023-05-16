Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

