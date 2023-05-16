Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.
Denka Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denka (DENKF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.