Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $84.27 million and $1.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

